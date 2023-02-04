Joyce Ann Dykes (Martini)

May 6, 1929 - Nov. 12, 2022

NAPA - Joyce (A.K.A Nonnie to her grandchildren) was born to Gussie and Earnest Martini. She was the eldest of five sisters, Joyce Dykes (James), Marlene Schmidt (Carl), Harriet Llyod (Dave), Valerie Kilkenny (Norm) and Jackie Martini. During her school years, she attended St. John's Catholic and Napa High. In high school, she was a cheerleader and met her husband, Jimmy Dykes.

Joyce and Jimmy, a former professional baseball player had four daughters, Christine Hart (Lee), Suzie Goodwill (David), Katy Dykes, and Gigi Lichau (Randy). Joyce had a good life as a mother and homemaker. She loved her walking group, water exercise class and playing with all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought her much joy.

Later in life, Joyce developed dementia and was later placed in a wonderful home care facility with loving caregivers. She passed away peacefully at the age of 93.

On February 10, 2023, the family will be hosting celebration of life for friends and family at Tulocay Cemetery between 12:00 and 4:00 p.m.