Joyce Elizabeth Haight Danielski, 91, of Wysox, PA passed away Friday evening, May 29, 2020 at her home following declining health. Joyce was born January 19, 1929 in Monroeton, PA the daughter of Russell C. and Emma Augusta Spear Haight. She was a graduate of Towanda High School and later on August 12, 1950, Joyce married Theodore “Ted” Danielski. Joyce was the oldest member of the Independent Baptist Church in Towanda, PA. The couple owned and operated their dairy farm in Herrickville for 10 years and subsequently moved to California where they resided for 30 years. While residing in California, Joyce was employed by the Rough Riders Clothing Company and by the Napa Valley School District. Joyce attended the Grace Baptist Church in Napa Valley and enjoyed singing with the church choir. Following their retirement, Joyce and Ted returned to Wysox in 2000 to be near their family and enjoyed traveling for several years in their motor home. Joyce loved God and her church family. She read her Bible every morning. Joyce enjoyed bowling, playing “marbley” and pinochle with her husband Ted, and working word finder puzzles.