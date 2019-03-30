1937—2019
Joyce Margo Kidder passed away surrounded by her family on February 21, 2019.
J. Margo was born on July 07, 1937 to Jesse and Wilma Bledsoe in Napa, CA. Her family moved to Knoxville, Iowa when she was a small child and was raised there with her brothers. Despite her small stature she excelled in basketball on her high school teams. Her family moved back to California during her high school years. She graduated from Vallejo High School in 1956.
After graduation she went to work for Mare Island Naval Shipyard in the medical clinic, during her time there she moved up the ranks and with her accomplishments came many awards. She also made many lifelong friends before retiring after 38 years.
In retirement she enjoyed bowling, golf, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and friends. She had a great love for all animals and raised two beautiful cats, Higgins and Sophie.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Wilma Bledsoe, her husband Ted M. Kidder, brother Joe Bledsoe and son (step) William Kidder.
J. Margo is survived by her daughters Stephani Hultberg, Kristan Calkins (Tracy) and (step) Jimmie-Leigh Kidder, Son (step) Warren (Betty) Kidder, brother Larry Bledsoe, six granddaughters Paiten O’Brien, Laurie O’Brien, Presley Calkins, Jessica (Mark) Berchtold, Ali Hultberg, and Victoria Kidder, one grandson Jack Kidder, nephews
Jesse (Jenny) Bledsoe, Jeffrey Bledsoe and one grandniece and three grandnephews.
She was laid to rest at Tulocay Cemetery on February 25, 2019. At her request services were held privately. J. Margo will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Due to her love for all animals any donations may be made to an animal rescue charity of your choice.