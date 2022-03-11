Joyce Spinelli

Having lived a long and beautiful life, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2022. She was born to loving parents, Clarence and Leona, in San Francisco on August 9th. After growing up in The City, life had bigger plans for Joyce when she married the love of her life, Frank, who became a United States Air Force flight surgeon. Through their many stations throughout the country and internationally, they grew their family by welcoming three boys into the world. The Spinellis traveled often, whether it was relocating to another state or country, or vacationing and visiting friends, they were always ready for fun and excitement. Joyce's love of adventure continued throughout her life; she and Frank visited six continents, many countries, and countless cities and towns. Joyce's kindness and loving spirit were felt worldwide as she made friends everywhere she went. Joyce was someone who lit up every room she entered. Her magical gift was welcoming everyone she met with open arms and treating them like family. Joyce's warm smile, intoxicating personality, and full engagement in every conversation made whomever she was talking to feel like they were the most important person in the room.