× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Juanelle (Nell) Jones Dunn passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020 while residing in Olympia, WA. Nell was the beloved mother of Valerie Lynn Dunn, Kerry Minar and Paula Resa. She leaves behind five grand- children and two great grand- daughters. Nell had been ill for some time which she handled with her usual grace and dignity. Nell was known to her friends and family as a person who valued kindness as well as curiosity.

Nell was born in Tatum, New Mexico on May 3, 1930 and was the third child of Thurman and Gertrude Jones. She was married to Richard “Dick” Dunn in Napa, CA on November 14, 1952. Dick's navy career took the family all over their world to live but Napa was always their special place, where they lived from 1965 to 2016. Her family finds comfort that she will now be returned to the arms of her husband Dick and the beautiful Napa Valley as her final resting place.

She worked for Pacific Bell, starting out as an operator and worked her way up to draftsperson with the engineering department. She was a tireless volunteer for many programs such as the Pacific Bell Pioneers and the Napa Valley Youth Basketball League. Nell served on several boards in the area, most notably she was the President of the Napa Genealogy Society. It was always important to her to give back to her community and help others.