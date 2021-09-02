Judith Ann Morgan Simon
1944 - 2021
Judith Ann Morgan Simon was born in Alameda California on March 3, 1944 to Walter Simon and Barbara Jean Faccini. She entered Heaven's gates on June 2, 2021.
A loving mother and Grandmother, Judy was a remarkable cook and especially enjoyed preparing meals at Christmas time for her family and friends. Judy also will never be forgotten for her dedication and love of football, as a young girl this was something she always enjoyed with her father and carried that love over to her own family. But probably more than football, Judy will also be remembered for her love of 50's music and dancing. At the top of her list was her great fondness and extreme passion for the king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley.
Judy is survived by her two children Carie Woodson, Cory Williams, and brother Steven Simon. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Taylor Harrison, Jacob Woodson, Sam Williams, Grace Williams and one great-grandchild, Riley Harrison.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday October 1st, 2021 at 5:00 PM at Filippi's Italian restaurant 645 1st St, Napa, California.