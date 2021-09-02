Judith Ann Morgan Simon

A loving mother and Grandmother, Judy was a remarkable cook and especially enjoyed preparing meals at Christmas time for her family and friends. Judy also will never be forgotten for her dedication and love of football, as a young girl this was something she always enjoyed with her father and carried that love over to her own family. But probably more than football, Judy will also be remembered for her love of 50's music and dancing. At the top of her list was her great fondness and extreme passion for the king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley.