Judith B. Szmidt

1922—2020

After a 10 year battle with Dementia and Alzheimer’s, Judith B. Szmidt, passed away late on March 31st. Born in Fugad, Transylvania, on June 19, 1922 to parents Janos and Berta Bene of Kesmarki, Hungary. Judy grew up on the family farm with her sister and parents. She attended the Young Ladies Institute in Szatmar and the school of Fine Arts in Marosvasarhely.

When the Nazi’s invaded and took over their family home, she and her mother fled to Austria. She fought for her life throughout WWII and earned a wartime nursing degree. She met and married Adam Szmidt in July of 1945 in a relocation camp in Markt Pongau Austria. She would never see her mother again. While awaiting immigration visas to the United States, the young couple lived in Italy and Great Britain until 1951.

When they came to America in 1951 with their young sons Leszek and Julian, she spoke 6 languages fluently. Judy’s aunt, in St. Helena, California, sponsored the young family. Upon arrival the family came to St. Helena and began working for Aunt Lenke at her Madrones Resort. She and Adam worked hard and created a nice little American family. They started their own business, Adam Szmidt TV, and lived the American dream in Napa, California.