1952—2019
Judith Hudson Campbell passed away from Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, despite living a healthy active life, on January 12, 2019. She was at home surrounded by her husband and children. Judi was born June 18, 1952 in Chula Vista, CA to Verl and Ila Mason. She graduated from Sonoma State in 1973 with a BA in Psychology; from San Francisco State in 1991 with a Multi-Subject Teaching Credential; and from Sonoma State in 2009 with a Masters in Curriculum Development. Judi’s parents taught her the value of working and playing hard which she took to heart. In 2014 she earned her Scuba Diving Certification. In 1982, Judi began her career in Education when she opened Bright Beginnings, a preschool through K-1 private school in Marin County. After moving to St. Helena and earning her teaching credential, Judi taught 5th grade for the majority of the 24 years she worked at the SHUSD. She loved teaching, her beloved students, and her amazing teacher friends. Judi’s life has also been enriched by Grace Episcopal Church, St. Helena Choral Society and Team in Training. She discovered a love for endurance sports in her late 50’s and completed a Century Ride, an Olympic Triathlon and a Half-Marathon. Cycling continued to be a favorite and she rode often, with her husband and some very special TNT friends.
Judi and Bill were very blessed to be able to travel. They traveled to Greece, Italy, and Spain and did bike and barge trips in Germany and France. They also loved to visit their kids any chance they got. Judi is survived by her husband, William Campbell; her children Elizabeth Hudson (Nate Smith), Mark Hudson (Kelsey Hudson), John Hudson (Katelyn Williamson) and Nadya Hudson Avina (Miguel Avina); her grandchildren Emily and Andrew Avina; her mother, Ila Mason; her sister Cathy Lougheed (Mike Lougheed) and her nephews, Andrew, Ryan, and Michael Lougheed.
Judi’s family is planning a Celebration of Life gathering in June, at their home in Angwin.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either: The American Lung Association, 333 Hegenberger Road, Suite 450, Oakland, CA 94621; or to Collabria Hospice, 414 South Jefferson St, Napa, CA 94559.