Judith (Judy) Claire Sturgeon

1935—2019
Judy (83) went home to heaven February 20, 2019 in Bremerton WA after a yr long struggle with heart and circulatory issues. She was a long time resident of Napa before moving to Belfair WA in 2007 to retire and build her dream house in the woods.
Judy was born in Sacramento but spent a great deal of time with her maternal grandparents George and Gladys Goetz in the family home on Pine St. Judy graduated from Napa High in 1953 and was active in intramural sports.
She is predeceased by her parents Marvin and Florence Spiva and her former husband John Sturgeon Jr.
Judy was the proud matriarch of a large family which included her children James Sturgeon, Jenni Stricklin (Terry) & Carrie Becker, (Roger) her grandchildren Kathy Delgado (Gary), James (Jenny) Sturgeon, Kevin Peterson, (Ellie) Heather Aguirre (Manuel), Josh Black, Calvin Black, Ashley Black, Roger, Nathanial & Noah Becker, Sarah & J’nai Stricklin and her great grandchildren Samantha Sorrells, Alan, Baile & Paige Delgado, Dylan McCabe, Mason, Austin & Logan Sturgeon, Tristan, Kaitlyn, Elijah & Nathanial Aguirre & Jayden & Logan Peterson. Judy is also survived by her sister Laurel Myers (Rich) and her niece Jaymie (Carl) Kilgore, Alicia Kilgore & Rob (Rhonda) Myers and their children Savannah & David Kilgore and Chloe & Bobby Myers.
Judy was a beautiful creative generous soul with a smile and laugh that warmed up every room she entered. She loved to cook , garden, craft and throw parties. She was sought after for her delicious and beautiful wedding cakes and pies. Judy also held a private pilot’s license for small aircraft .
At a later time, the family will hold a Celebration of Life in Napa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to St Judes Children’s Hospital or Rotts of Friends Animal Rescue of Woodland CA.