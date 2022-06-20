 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judith K. Mclaughlin

Judith K. Mclaughlin was proceeded in death by beloved husband, Harry Young Mclaughlin. Loving mother of Patrick K. Mclaughlin, Gregory Y. Mclaughlin (Stacy), Christopher L. Mclaughlin (Julia), Scott M. Mclaughlin (Elizabeth), Tracy G. Mclaughlin. Loving grandmother to five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday, June 22, 11:00 a.m., Holy Family Church, 1501 Fremont Ave., South Pasadena. Family requests donations in lieu of flowers sent to Villa Gardens, 842 Villa St., Pasadena, CA 91101.

