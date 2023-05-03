NAPA - Judy passed away in her Napa home with her loving brother, Chris, and her faithful dog, Tammy, at her side, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, following a battle with lung cancer. She was 76 years old.

She was born in Stamford, CT, on January 18, 1947, to Elizabeth and Everett White. She has one brother, Christopher White. Judy attended Hoyt Elementary, Dolan Middle and Rippowam High School, in Stamford.

After graduation, Judy attended nursing school. Judy has one son, John Dugan, Jr., from a previous marriage.

At a Rippowam High School reunion in 1989, Judy met her former classmate, Jack Cummings, whom she had known since kindergarten. They were married a year later and were happily married for 30 years. In 1990, the Cummings moved to Napa, where Judy worked as an agency nurse until 1991, when she began work at Sutter Solano Medical Center in Vallejo. Judy studied at CSU Dominguez Hills and received her BSN from Pacific Union College. Judy became a nurse case manager and then supervisor of the case management department, until 2001, when she went to work for Napa Valley Plastic Surgery, becoming the head nurse there. Judy always loved nursing and volunteered worldwide with Rotaplast International as a surgical nurse for children with cleft palates and burns. She also volunteered at Napa County providing COVID shots.

Judy and Jack were devoted members of Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena, participating in many activities and programs. Judy and Jack loved singing together, both in the church choir and the St. Helena Chamber Choir, with whom they sang at Carnegie Hall.

After Judy's husband, Jack, passed away in 2020, she moved to north Napa, where she lived with her rescue dog and two cats. Her passions included gourmet cooking, gardening, Tai Chi, singing, entertaining, travel, and her beloved church.

Judy was predeceased by her adoring husband, Jack Stanion Cummings, Jr.; mother, Elizabeth I. White; and father, Everett R. White. She is survived by her loving son, John Dugan, Jr., of Connecticut; brother, Christopher Bryson White and sister-in-law, Rose White, of Hawaii; cousin Peg Wootten of Virginia; sister-in-law, Sunny Cummings, of New Jersey; godson, William Somerset, of British Columbia; and the friends she adopted as family.

The family gives special thanks to Kaiser Hospice, Comforcare, and to all who reached out with love and care to Judy and her family.

In lieu of flowers, Judy requested donations may be made to Bestfriends.org. pet rescue; or Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring Street, St. Helena, CA, 94574, or online grace-episcopal.org.

Memorial service and inurnment will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring Street, St. Helena, on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 12:00 noon. Funeral arrangements by Morrison Funeral Chapel, St. Helena.