1927—2018
Julian Grabski, a long time resident of Napa, passed away at the age of 91, November 20, 2018. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Peggy Grabski, his son Stephan Grabski, his daughter Katheryn Claudy, his son-in-law John Claudy, his son Joseph Grabski, daughter in law, Sonyia Grabski, his grandsons Michael Grabski and Leland Grabski, his granddaughter Christina Grabski and great-grandsons Daniel and Matthew.
Julian enlisted in US military service during World War 2. He served as a USAF pilot during the Korean and Vietnam campaigns. He retired with the rank of Major out of Travis AFB in 1966. After retiring from military service, Julian was with the Napa City police department as a dispatcher for 17 years.
Julian enjoyed spending time with family, flying and golfing. He was very active in the Napa community. He served as the Commander of the Napa American Legion Post 113. Up until his passing he continued to serve the American Legion Post 113 as the regional Boys State representative.
He was a member of many organizations some of which include VFW, Elks, Moose, SIRS, Napa Gun Club, Napa Airport Pilots Association and Napa County Sheriffs Department Aero Squadron.
He will be greatly missed by his family and Napa the community.