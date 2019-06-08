Julian Patrick Adamson

1923—2019
Pat Adamson died in Napa at the age of 95. He is survived by his sister Virginia; daughters: Jennifer, Andrea and Seana; stepchildren: Barbara, Doug and Dirk; grandchildren: Darren, Kevin, Amy, Lauren, Stephanie and Rachel; and great grandchildren: Cecelia, Charlie, Spencer, Genevieve, Travis and Jasper. He was predeceased by his first wife Marie-Louis (Dubienski); Genevieve, his wife of 39 years; and his brothers Alan, Christopher and Robert.
Born in Winnipeg Manitoba to Christopher and Marguerite (Townsend) Adamson, he attended school in Winnipeg and graduated from the Faculty of Medicine, University of Manitoba in 1946. He practiced internal medicine later becoming a psychiatrist. He worked in many locations worldwide and finally came to Napa where he retired from the Napa State Hospital at the age of 78. Besides being a committed doctor, he loved classical music, a heated discussion, traveling, being outdoors, hiking in Yosemite, fishing, tennis and most of all Golf. The yearly golf tournaments with his brothers were always a highlight.
Many thanks to Barbara and Greg for living with him for the past 5 years, enabling him to stay in his home in Napa until his death.
There will be no service.