Julianne Marie (Jaeger) McFarren

1934—2019
Julianne (Julie) passed away in Chico, CA, on February 12, 2019, at the age of 84. She was born in Napa on September 26, 1934, to Julius and Albena (Schiavi) Jaeger. Julie grew up on a ranch in Yountville where family and friends would often gather and was proud of her Italian and Alsatian heritage. Julie attended the one-room Yount Grammar School in Yountville, until she graduated to schools in Napa. This was a big change for her: there was more than one classroom, more students, and she couldn’t get there on a horse! Julie went on to earn an Associate of Arts degree from Napa JC before attending San Jose State. Julie married Eugene (Gene) McFarren, Jr., on March 4, 1954, in Yountville. Gene and Julie eventually settled in Chico in 1963, where they raised their family.
Julie earned her Art History degree from CSU, Chico and subsequently held a variety of retail and professional positions (including successful election campaigns for Judge Ann Rutherford) and was actively involved in the community. Julie was open to all philosophies and was a kind, friendly and non-judgmental person who always saw the best in people. Julie was a truly loyal, thoughtful, and honorable friend. As a mother, she was very supportive and loved her children unconditionally. As a wife, Julie was respected and appreciated for keeping Gene’s shenanigans in check. She was a very special soul who will be deeply missed.
Julianne was pre-deceased by her husband Gene. She is survived by her children Scott (Kathleen), Jill, and Ellen (Jerry) Nave; grandchildren Kaitlyn (Tyler) Pac, Jordan McFarren, and Alexandra and Jack Nave; brother John (Judy) Jaeger.
Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life, following a private interment. Donations can be made in her name to NVCF Camp Fire Relief (NVCF.org) or the Beta Chapter of Omega Nu. Contact Brusie Funeral Home for more information.