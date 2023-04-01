VALLEJO - Julius Valentine Georgette peacefully passed away on March 20, 2023, at the age of 89, in Vallejo, CA.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Irene; first wife, Marilyn; brother, William; and children: Julie and John. He is survived by his second wife, Linda; son Jerry (Cindy); stepchildren: Lora and Greg; grandchildren: Kristy, Kurt, Kory, Andrew, Jeff, Kasey, Johnny and Alana; and six great-grandchildren.

Born February 14, 1934, he was named after his grandfather Julius Martinazzi, along with a middle name for the famous holiday. Affectionately called "Buddy" or "Bud" by all who knew him, he grew up in Albany, where he was senior class president and member of the basketball and football teams, in which he was inducted into the hall of fame for sports. He often told stories of spending summers at his grandparents' farm in Oregon, along with his five girl cousins when he was young.

After serving in the Army where he was a clerk in a Germany hospital, he returned home, married, and raised a family. He worked as a barber for 50 years in El Cerrito, Berkeley and Napa, where he lived the past 32 years.

After retiring, he volunteered with the CHP for 18 years where he was awarded Volunteer of the Year several times. He enjoyed playing handball at the YMCA, classical music, as well as gardening where he grew roses, naming one tree rose for each grandchild. He loved large gatherings with family and friends whether it was for holidays or a picnic in the park.

A funeral service is planned for April 10, 2023, 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 2540 Church Lane, San Pablo, CA, 94806, followed by a gravesite committal and reception.