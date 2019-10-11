1942—2019
Karen Alvarez (Arends) age 77, of Fairfield passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was born August 22,1942 in Illinois, to Ray Arends and Mertie Quarterman. She was a homemaker and spent much of her time and energy as a caretaker. She enjoyed holidays, especially Christmas and spending time with her family.
Karen is survived by her husband, Salvador Alvarez, whom were married for 49 years. She is also survived by her son, Randy Alvarez; her two daughters, Cindy Lopez and Alicia Alvarez; 10 grandchildren, Ana Elisa, Miguel, Anjelica, Alexis, Mario, Leticia, Alex, Karina, Maricela, and Sophia. Four great grandchildren, Sammy, Maximilian, Eliana, and Anthony. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will miss her dearly. Karen is preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Louise Calderon.
Visitation and rosary is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at Napa Valley Memorial Park in Napa, 2383 Napa-Vallejo Hwy.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, also at Napa Valley Memorial Park in Napa.
Karen’s family would like to thank the staff at DeVita Vacaville Dialysis Center and Northbay VacaValley Hospital, for all the loving care she received up until her final day.