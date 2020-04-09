Karen Collins

Karen was the beloved wife of Ronald Collins for over 40 years. She is survived by her husband; her aunt Diane Severinsen; her brother Gregory Hoenes; her daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and David Sullivan; her son G. Russel Hugh; her son and daughter-in-law, Patrick Collins and Valerie Clemen; and two grandchildren Alana and Clark Collins. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Vallejo Wilson.

Karen loved to travel, having visited Canada, Europe, South America, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and almost all of the states in the United States. She was an avid reader and always had recommendations for anyone in need of a good book. Karen was involved in social causes and took great pride in being up to date on all that was going on in the world. She loved music and was always open to discovering something new. She especially loved to dance. Most of all, Karen loved to spend time with her many friends and family. She was gregarious and made friends easily everywhere she went. Karen will be greatly missed by all who knew her.