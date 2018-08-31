Karen Rae (Harnois) Goldbeck

1961 – 2018
Karen passed away July 30th, 2018 peacefully with her family by her side. After a long illness that she battled bravely and honorably. Karen was born in St. Helena, grew up in Napa then lived in Napa and Petaluma until her passing.
She worked for the City of Napa Public Works Department for 25 plus years. Then she retired in 2016.
Karen enjoyed life and lived every day to it’s fullest always stopping to smell the roses, always smiling and always happy. She had a very generous loving and caring way about her. She loved her family and friends very much and will be sorely missed by all. Karen enjoyed great food, fashion, walking the runway modeling at Silverado Country Club, salmon fishing on the Rogue River in Oregon, riding her quad rounding up cattle at her home on the ranch in Chileno Valley, staying at her cabin on the Russian River, and sitting by the pool in Palm Springs. Karen was a long-time member of the 7th Day Adventist Church in Napa. Her memory and legacy will always continue to thrive and live in the hearts of everyone she touched. Karen is preceded in her passing by her father Buehl Stern. Karen is survived in her passing by; her mother Audrey Stern, husband John Goldbeck. Her son’s Eric and Ryan Harnois. Her sister Jody Shavlik and husband Dan. Step daughters Sara Fraser, Cynthia Goldbeck, Kayla Goldbeck, and Christina Zolotoff. Granddaughters; London Barto, Alexis Fraser and Ella Fraser. Grandson’s; Landon Fraser, Rylan Goldbeck and Ethan O’Grady. Her niece Victoria Shavlik, nephew Curtis Shavlik, and many more cousins and dear friends.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life at the Napa 7th Day Adventist Church. Oct 6th 2018 at 3:00 PM, 1105 G Street, Napa CA.