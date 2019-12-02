1942—2019
Karen Sue Gibson, lovingly called ‘Nanny’, passed away surrounded by her children on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the age of seventy-six. She was born in Kansas on December 9, 1942, to parents Haroldeen and Lester Scroggins. A loving daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt, she will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
In her career, she worked as a psychiatric technician in the children’s wards at Napa State Hospital for 27 years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Hank. A creative soul, she was a skilled painter in acrylic and watercolors, as well as many other artistic endeavours. She also loved to read, listen to music, and have large family gatherings.
She was predeceased by her husband, Hank Gibson(Bunk), her father Lester, and her sisters, Shirley Whiteley and Cheryl Snowder. She leaves behind her mother, Haroldeen Masingill, her sister, Nancy Jones, and her three children, Barry Snowder (Amanda, Andrew, and Kallie), Tereasa Snowder (Kasey, Megan, and Dawn), and Kari Sveva (Justina and Ryan), along with five great-grandchildren and many more loving extended family members.
A celebration of life to honor her memory will be held on December 8, 2019 starting at 1:30pm at the Clubhouse at the Napa Valley Mobile Home Park at 1040 Orchard Ave, Napa CA 94558. In lieu of flowers, she has requested that donations be made to St. Jude Hospital for Children.