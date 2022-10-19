Karl N. Omlin went to our Lord on September 15, 2022. Karl was born on September 29,1933 in French Camp, CA. In 1956, Karl was drafted with the military branch Army and had basic training at Fort Ord. After training, Karl served his country as a mechanic at Fort Lewis, Washington. In 1958, Karl was honorably discharged from his military service. At this time, Karl met Katherine (Kathy) Schilter. Karl married Kathy Schilter on Sept. 5, 1959. This past September they celebrated their 63rd Anniversary!

Karl and Kathy moved to Sacramento, CA where Karl worked for Made Rite Sausage Company at the order desk and as a route driver. After Made Rite closed, Karl became a school bus driver for the Sacramento Unified School District serving special needs students. Karl retired in 1996. Karl's hobbies were watching any sports activity on TV, gardening, enjoying his Swiss heritage by attending Swiss festivities , listening to Swiss music and most importantly to him, being amongst his family especially his wife, children and grandchildren.

Karl is survived by his wife Kathy, son Karli, son Kenny (Ninveh), daughter Karin (Glen), six grandsons, one granddaughter, brother Leo (Jolene) and many loving nieces and nephews in California, Nevada and Washington.

A Catholic Mass in honor of Karl Omlin will be on Saturday October 22, 2022 11am at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church, 3700 Lassen St. Napa, CA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Apollinaris Parish in Napa, CA.