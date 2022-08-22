Katharine Didham-Gracier

Born July 30, 1936 in Auburn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Burke Wills and Eleanor Tipping Drummond. She married Maurice Didham and the couple started their family with the birth of their son Peter. Katharine moved with her young son Peter to San Francisco in the 1970's where she worked as a secretary and later served as a visiting nurse providing in-home care to the elderly. Peter remembers his mother as a devoted single mother, one who was "A great Mom." "She never gave up, was always there for me, and was loved by her family."