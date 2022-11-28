Katherine A. Dupont

Katherine was born to Joseph and Edna Quaini on November 18th, 1942 at Victory Hospital in Napa, CA. She was predeceased by brother Ronald Quaini and sister Rhonda Powell. Katherine is survived by her three children: Steven Martin of New Mexico, Angie Maher (Rod), Kelli Pridmore, (Randy) of Napa. She has eight grandkids, Haley Shackford, (Bobby), Katie Ryan, (Mike), Jackson Maher (Sarah), Riley, Gracie and Ella Pridmore, and Joseph and Tesa Martin. Great-grandchildren Isabella, Emersyn, and Mila Shackford, Liam and Wyatt Ryan, Mattea and Grayson Maher.