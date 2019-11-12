1936—2019
Katherine Enlow Fields, 83, passed away on October 26, 2019, in Fullerton, California, surrounded by her family.
Katherine was born in Napa, California, on March 8, 1936, to Claire and Truman Enlow. She attended St. John the Baptist Grammar School and Napa High School. On May 3, 1955, she married James Frederick Fields. They had three children, Laura Miller, Jean Shawesh, and Susan Fields.
Jim and Kathy loved to travel. Kathy enjoyed entertaining and cooking for family and friends. She was known as a gracious hostess and a fabulous cook. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She received much joy from being with her family.
You have free articles remaining.
Kathy is proceeded in death by her husband, Jim, her father Truman Enlow, her mother, Claire Enlow, and her daughter, Susan.
Kathy is survived by her daughters, Laura Miller (Bob Miller), Jean Shawesh (Cliff Shawesh). Her grandchildren, Amanda Pelkey (Adam Pelkey), Courtney Miller, Adam Shawesh, Sarah Shawesh, and Emily Lindahl, (Chris Lindahl). Her great granddaughter, Addison Lindahl, and her brother, Philip Enlow.
Funeral services and Rosary will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association in Kathy’s memory.