1925—2020

Kathleen Housh passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020 at the Greenhills Rest Home in American Canyon, CA surrounded by her two sons, Buzz & Ken Vieau. Kathleen is survived by her two sons Buzz & Ken Vieau, and nine grandchildren. Lisa Vieau, Kristen Vieau, Greg Vieau, Bret Vieau, Steven Woloscuk, Sam Joens, Raymond Murry, Sue Murray, Murray Wolosuck, and beloved niece Lisa Phoenix. Kathleen was preceded in death by her two sons Wayne & Johnny Wolcscuk. Born September 4th, 1925 born to Owen & Virginia Davidson in Boswell Corners, Stafford, Virginia

Kathleen owned a restaurant before she came to Napa California. She started to work at the California Veterans Home in Yountville CA in 1955. She got her CA state license to be a Dietician and work at the County Rest Home in Napa in 1960. Her two boys Buzz & Kenny hated it because they went to Jr. High 2 blocks away and Kathleen made them come to the rest home and wash dishes. They hated to do dishes. Kathleen loved taking her boys to little league, fishing, camping, and many other activities.

he retired in 1985 and loved helping take care of her many grandchildren. Of her many interests, those most important to her were her family, friends, bingo at the Napa Valley Park

All of us who had the good luck to have her in our lives will always remember her for her sense of humor and ability to love her family without question. We will miss her dearly but find comfort that she is finally at peace. Family only Graveside Service