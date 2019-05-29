1931—2019
Kathryn Ann “Kay” McDermott died in American Canyon, CA at age 88. Kay is survived by son Michael McDermott, daughter Tina Pinaglia, son-in-law Dave Pinaglia, grandson Jacob Pinaglia and great-grandchildren Liam and Maverick Pinaglia.
She is preceded in death by sister Ruth Fletcher and brother Henry, her parents Sarah Agnes (nee Fahey) and Henry Anthony.
She was born on March 15, 1931 in Newport, Rhode Island into a naval military family. She started school in Hawaii and graduated high school in New London, Connecticut, After graduation from Philadelphia General Hospital nursing school, she became a navy nurse. She had a 35-year nursing career (ER, ICU, mental health and staff training officer).
After leaving the navy, she moved to Southern California. She had lived in Napa county since 1980.
A viewing (10-11:30AM), service (noon) and reception (1-3PM) are scheduled at Tulocay Cemetery on Saturday, June 8. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.