Kathryn Steel Brownell

1933 - 2022

Kathryn Steel Brownell ("Kata" to friends and family), 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Calistoga on June 26, 2022, following a diagnosis of advanced cancer less than a month earlier.

Kata was born in San Francisco to John and Kathryn Steel on November 20, 1933 and spent most of her first 15 years living with her parents and older sister, Agnes, in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, on the sugar plantation founded by her Uncle Ben in the late 1800s. After a number of years studying in a one-room school in Los Mochis, Kata began attending boarding school at the Katherine Branson School in Ross, California in the 1950's, spending her summers at the family's seaside cottage in Hermosa Beach.

Following Kata's graduation from Branson, she attended Scripps College in Claremont, California, which was followed by marriage and life in San Marino, Manhattan Beach, Aspen and Maui. Kata moved to the Napa Valley in the early 1970s, where she raised her four children: Karrie Doolittle McCann, Wallace Kendrick Everett, Mary Everett Bourke and Mignon Everett.

Besides raising her family, Kata led a varied professional career, working for Charles Tandy in Fort Worth, Texas and on her own in Maui, where she introduced California wines and was active in the wine and art communities on the island.

Upon returning to California, Kata worked for the Robert Mondavi Winery in Rutherford and the International Center for Economic Growth (ICEG), a think-tank in San Francisco, which brought her travels to attend international gatherings in Europe, Mexico, Panama, Kenya, and Malaysia. For the last 25 years of her life, Kata worked as a bilingual English-Spanish translator for appellate attorneys across California.

Kata met Gordon Brownell in San Francisco in 1986 and they married in 1989, living together in Franz Valley and Calistoga until her death. Kata loved her family, first and foremost, and she was deeply loyal to her friends.

Kata is survived by her husband, Gordon, and her children, Karrie, Kendrick, Mary and Mignon, as well as her cousin, Joan Sherwood, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.

A small memorial celebration of Kata's life will be held at her home in Calistoga this fall, on the date of her birth, November 20th. Contributions in her name may be given to Continuum Hospice and Palliative Care in Petaluma, the Martin-O'Neil Cancer Center at Adventist Health in St. Helena and the UCSF Wayne and Gladys Center for Vision in San Francisco.