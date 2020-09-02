Kay Reiff Bissonette

Long time St. Helena resident Kay Bissonette passed away peacefully in Louisville, Colorado on August 22. Kay will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her kindness and for the immense love in her heart of which she gave so freely. Kay is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Greg Bissonette and is survived by her sons Andy Marks (Lisbeth), grandchildren Amanda and Emma; Thomas Marks (Shannon), grandchild Garrett; Clay Davis (Nici), grandchildren Colin and Caitlin.