 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kay Reiff Bissonette

Kay Reiff Bissonette

1941 - 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Kay Reiff Bissonette

Kay Reiff Bissonette

1941—2020

Long time St. Helena resident Kay Bissonette passed away peacefully in Louisville, Colorado on August 22. Kay will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her kindness and for the immense love in her heart of which she gave so freely. Kay is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Greg Bissonette and is survived by her sons Andy Marks (Lisbeth), grandchildren Amanda and Emma; Thomas Marks (Shannon), grandchild Garrett; Clay Davis (Nici), grandchildren Colin and Caitlin.

The family will be holding a small, private memorial. Remembrances can be made in Kay’s name to Dignity Hospice of Colorado.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News