YOUNTVILLE - Keith R. Stansberry passed away peacefully after a brief illness at 70 years old.

Keith was born in St. Helena, CA. to his parents Daphne and William Stansberry, along with his brother, Steve, and sister Karen (Joe) Stornetta. He attended St. Helena schools and played football at Western Montana College.

Keith spent most of his adult years in the restaurant business living all around the United States.

His children were the light of his life, Ryann and Erik Stansberry. He is also survived by his wife, Sandra Taylor Stansberry, as well as stepchildren, nieces nephews and grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on July 15, at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1976 Wise Drive, Napa, CA.

Refreshments and socializing will be at 3 p.m. at the Yountville Community Center in Yountville.