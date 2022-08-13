Ken Kirkaldie

On September 6, 1943, Ken was born in Oakland, CA, to Bill and Claire Kirkaldie. His childhood took him from Oakland to Memphis, TN, Coupeville, WA and back to Oakland in 1949. He led a standard '50s upbringing including Boy Scouts and high-school athletics.

In his early twenties, Ken married Ruby Harmon. The couple had one son David, born in March, 1966. The marriage lasted only a few years. David spent his youth mostly with Ken.

Ken drove a taxi while attending law school, but in his mid-twenties he found his true calling - WINE. Over the decades he continued to educate himself, reading dozens and dozens of books on the subject and tasting 1000s of wines. He soon worked in wine retail and distributor wine sales.

In June 1988, Ken married Liz Estacio and in 1989 they opened Mission Coffee in the Mission San Jose district of Fremont. Nine years in the coffee retail business was enough and he and Liz moved to Napa. Ken spent the rest of his working life in wine related positions.

Ken's passion for wine was never ending. For over 45 years he coordinated, resourced, hosted and conducted monthly tastings for friends. Bordeaux, Rhone, Sauternes, Champagne and many California wines were the focus.

Sharing dinners with friends went hand-in-hand with his wine passion. He particularly relished oysters, crab, duck, lamb and, of course, foie gras. If he could only drink one wine, it would probably have been Sauternes.

As a Scottish descendant, with a rye smile Ken could weave a tale of personal history to everyone's delight. Ken was a master at selling wine. His wine tale could last 30 seconds or as long as it needed to be.

Ken is survived by his wife, Liz Kirkaldie; his son, David Kirkaldie; Liz's children: Terisa Estacio, Emalee MacKenzie, and Peter Estacio; his brother, Bob Kirkaldie; and his sister, Joan Kirkaldie.

"First Friday" was Ken and Liz's monthly champagne gathering. Ken's Celebration of Life will be in their Napa home on September's "First Friday" at 5:00ish.