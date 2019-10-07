Ken R Tronstad

1935—2019
After a full life, Ken 84, passed away peacefully on October 3rd, after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his loving wife Betty. Ken and Betty met at Napa College in 1954 and they were married on July 17th, 1955. They recently celebrated 64 years of marriage.
Ken is also survived by two daughters and sons in-law: KT and Steve Waxman, and Karin and Damian Kyle. Also survived by four granddaughters: Tyler, Morgan, Ashley, and Samantha, and grandsons in-law Brian and Jonathan. Six great-grandchildren: Harrison, Vanessa, Tara, Aimae, Olive, and Meyer; a brother Larry, and sister Nancy, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Ken owned and operated Slinsen Construction Co. for many years before retiring in 1991. Ken was an outstanding athlete at Napa College, and excelled in basketball and track. In later years, Ken participated in the Senior Olympics and World Master Games. He received numerous gold, silver, and bronze medals in shot-put, discus, and javelin.
A private family gathering was held to celebrate Ken’s life. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.