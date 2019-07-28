1947—2019
Ken W Hurst Sr. passed away June 18th in the comfort of his home in Napa, surrounded by his loving family. Ken is survived by his wife Cheryl, his 3 children, Demian, Ken, Sara and stepson Carl Minton in addition to his many grandchildren. Ken was born in St. Louis Missouri on June 17, 1947. He joined the Navy at age 17 and served one tour in Vietnam. After completing his tour of duty he came to California in 1968, where he soon met his wife Cheryl in 1970. They lived in San Diego until 1974 until they moved to Napa. Ken moved his family to Napa to work at Mare Island in Vallejo as a machinist, where he worked for 22 years until its closure in 1996. He then decided to start his own business, Napa Valley Backflow Testing, and was the owner and operator
until 2009. When he retired as a machinist he joined his model engine club (B.A.E.M.) where he proudly served as president. Model engines and car shows were one of Ken’s favorite pastimes. He was also involved in coaching little league and was his son Ken Jr.’s coach for many years. Ken was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing throughout his entire life. Ken’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderfully dedicated Hospice nurses for their excellent care. A celebration of life will be held at Tulocay Cemetery on August 2nd at 11 am.