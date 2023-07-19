QUARTZSITE, AZ - Ken was born December 28, 1953, in Richmond, CA, but grew up in Napa. He graduated Napa High School in 1972, and soon after went to work for Stucco Stone where he was shipping manager for about ten years. After this he moved to Quincy, CA, where he drove a logging truck and owned a clothing store. Upon retirement he relocated to Quartzsite, AZ, where he could pursue the outdoor activities he liked: rockhounding, riding his ATV and jet-skiing on the Colorado River.

Ken was married for about six years to the former Linda Vesper of Napa, and helped raise her two children Amanda and Ronnie. Ken is survived by his older brother, David of Brooklyn, NY, and was predeceased by his parents, Gerald and Alberta Whitaker of Napa.

Ken passed away on June 8, 2023, after a brief battle with metastatic lung cancer. He died at home surrounded by family and friends and his two dogs, "It's It and Get's It," whom he dearly loved. Ken was a fun loving, caring guy who liked sharing his passions with others. He will be missed by those who loved him. No memorial service is planned at this time.

Anyone wishing to contact his family or leave a message of condolence may do so at kendave1953/@gmail.com or dignitymemorial.com.