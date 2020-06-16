× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1926—2020

Kenneth E. Adriance died June 10, 2020 in Napa, California at the age of 94. Ken was born in Newburgh, New York and grew up in Roselle Park, New Jersey where he was honored to be a member of the High School Hall of Fame for his prowess on the baseball mound. Ken served in the Army Air Corp during WWII spending most of his service time in Brazil. Upon return, he attended and graduated from Upsala College in East Orange, New Jersey. Upon graduation, he went to work for Prudential Insurance Company where he worked until retirement.

In 1953, he married Elizabeth Gargiulo, and in 1956, they moved to Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, where he was active coaching youth baseball. Ken retired in 1986 and they moved to Napa, California. Ken was an active member of SIRS and an avid golfer, playing golf three times a week into his 90s. He enjoyed bowling for many years and was an active church goer. He was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth in 2012. Ken is survived by his son, John; daughter-in-law, Josefina; and granddaughters Natalia and Daniela (Kent).

There are no services planned at this time. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.