Kenneth E. White was born November 15, 1924 in Eldorado, Illinois to Reverend George K. White and Artie Evelyn Gilliam. He attended schools in Detroit Michigan, Elkhart Indiana and the University of Chicago.
He served in the US Navy Submarine Service on the USS Moray during World War II and proudly wore his submarine combat service pin.
He met his wife Florence Figueroa of Yountville in 1944 and they were married later in Napa in 1946.
He retired in 1974 from Naval Electronic Systems Engineering Center as a Supervisory Electronics Equipment Specialist, on staff to Commanding Officer and technical Director.
In 1976 to 1988 he worked as a private consultant for Sperry Systems Management in Systems Communications and Science Applications International. He specialized in the testing of Satellite Digital Information Exchange Systems used throughout the Navy. He retired in 1988.
He enjoyed Steelhead & Salmon fishing in all California Coastal rivers for 30 years. He was an avid handball player in the 40’s and 50’s and at the age of sixteen he won his first Indiana State Championship.
In 1953 he won the Armed Forces Singles / Doubles Handball championships. In his 70’s he stilled enjoyed playing racquetball. Beating players 30 years his junior. They were in awe.
He was one of the original members of the Napa Merchants/ Rough Riders Men’s Fast Pitch Softball Championship teams of the 40’s and 50’s and was team captain of the 1950 State Championship team. He was one of the finest defensive 2nd Baseman of that era and was elected to the California State All-Star team as 2nd baseman in 1951.
He was a long time member and Post Commander of the Napa American Legion Post 113. Past Chef De Gare Forty and Eight Voiture 267 also a member of the American Legion Past Commanders Club.
He was active in the American Legion Post 113 Youth programs for Boys State, Girls State and coached the Post 113 American Legion baseball team for two years and became District 5 Chairman of the league for 4 years.
Ken was a Founding Member of the Napa First Church of God and served on its Board of Trustees for over 40 years. He was active in the construction of the Church and played a key part in the transition of the Church that is now owned by the Napa Spanish Seventh-Day Adventists, whom he loved and admired greatly.
He is survived by his loving wife Florence of 72 years. He adored her more than life itself.
Daughter Lora Muirhead and son-in-law William Muirhead of Fairoaks. Daughter Nancy Gamble and son-in-law George Gamble of Napa. Son George H. White, deceased in 1991. Daughter-in-law Lynette L. White deceased in 1988. Surviving sister Hilda Costello of Michigan. Six Grandchildren, Kristina Park, Shelly Vankleeck, George White Jr. , Nicole Pfister Matthew Muirhead, and Kenneth Kent Sheldon. Ten Great Grandchildren, Joshua Park, Sarah Park, Allison Park, Kate Park, James Park, Sam Park, Justin Maahs, Lynette Pfister, Jake Vankleeck, Luke Vankleeck, Emi Sheldon and Lucas Sheldon. Great Great Grandchildren, Erica Park, and Piper Park.
He was predeceased by his father Reverend George K. White, mother Artie Evelyn White, and brother George A. White of Elkhart, IN.
Viewing to be held on March 12th from 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM at Tulocay in Napa.
Funeral Service will be held at Tulocay in Napa on March 13th at 11:00 am. Viewing will be from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Burial following at the St. Helena Cemetery. Reception to follow at: Taqueria Maria Restaurant located at 640 Third St., Napa.