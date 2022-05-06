Kenneth Louis O'Rourke Jr.

1954 – 2022

Kenneth Louis O'Rourke Jr. walked on with our Great Spirit on April 10, 2022 in Fernley, Nevada with his family at his side. Ending a heroic two-year battle with cancer.

Kenny was born on December 18, 1954 to Kenneth O'Rourke Sr. and Alice O'Rourke in Baldwin Park, California. In 1967 Kenny's family moved to Northern California, settling in St Helena, California. He graduated from St Helena High in 1972.

Kenny was an avid golfer for many years. He looked forward to the family's annual golf tournament, which was held at Aetna Springs. In his later years it was all about playing golf with his three sons. Family was Kenny's life.

In 1991 Kenny met Wendy, the girl of his dreams (as he says) and married her on December 22, 1992, the beginning of a love story.

Kenny was a plastering contractor for many years and was very proud of his work. He was also proud of his Native side, Oglala Lakota. He loved his many relatives who reside in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.

Kenny will always be remembered for his kind heartedness, always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed it, his bright smile and those beautiful green eyes.

Kenny is survived by his wife Wendy O'Rourke, children; Jaime O'Rourke (John), Shawn O'Rourke (Sherana), Brandon O'Rourke (Julia), Shane O'Rourke (Shyann), Danielle Stolle (David), Lauren Bettencourt (Robert), Grandchildren: Marley, Mariah, Kyle, Lariah, Aleenah, Ayden, James, Riley, Anthony, Ethan, Abel, and Kenneth. Brothers, Keith O'Rourke (Mary), Kevin O'Rourke (Barbara), LaVerne O'Rourke (Paula). Sisters; Cathy Burkhardt and Andrea Bouchante. Many nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by his parents, Kenneth O'Rourke Sr. and Alice O'Rourke, brothers Terry O'Rourke and Kevin David O'Rourke.

Kenny, we will carry your love with us!

Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm, at Fernley Golf Course 50 Desert Lakes Dr., Fernley, Nevada 89408.

Rest in peace, bro. We'll see you when we see you.