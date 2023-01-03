NAPA - Kenneth M. Miller, retired attorney and Napa resident, died November 13, 2022, from complications related to Parkinson's disease. He was 81.

Ken is survived by his wife Dr. Julia Arrington; his brother, Alan; his two sons: Sean and Casey; four grandchildren; and one niece.

Originally from Los Angeles, Ken attended law school in the Bay Area where he co-founded the firm Morgan Miller Blair, and raised his boys with his former wife, Sheri.

In 1995, he and Julia were married in Napa, where they built their forever home.

During retirement, Ken tended his small backyard vineyard, cycled, and sailed the San Francisco Bay. He loved a good social gathering and always arrived in style with a ready smile. His warmth and gentle wit remain a gift to all who knew him.

An online memorial service is scheduled for January 28, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific. For more information, or to privately share a remembrance or photo, go to www.holdingspaceevents.com/ken-miller.