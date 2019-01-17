Kenneth William Pridmore Sr.

1938—2019
Born 3/2/1938 in Napa. Died at Kaiser Hospital Vacaville 1/12/2019. Ken worked 30 years at Kaiser steel, 21 years the National Guard Army, three years Mare Island, and 6 years Oregon Steel.
Through all of these places he met and enjoyed the wonderful friends who were constant in his life.
Kenneth died January 12th from complications from Parkinson’s disease. He left behind his wife Marge and his three kids Ken jr., Rick, and Stacy. He had two step children a daughter Donnell Capps a stepson Curtis Rock. He is predeceased by his brother Chuck and Raymond Pridmore and he is survived by his sister Jeanne Tarap and his brother Joe Pridmore.
He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. My biggest gratitude to his cousin Clint ( also predeceased him) and his wife Nancy Pridmore who were very helpful during his illness. Ken didn’t want to have a memorial because he couldn’t be there with all the loving family and friends he had. Donations can be made to the charity of your choice.