1966—2020

Kent Michael Liebig, born on November 10th, 1966, in St. Helena, California to Michael and Shirley Liebig. He passed away peacefully in St. Helena on March 20th, 2020.

Kent graduated from St. Helena High School in 1985. His avid hobby was firefighting led him to become a volunteer firefighter. He also was a mechanic. His hobbies were fishing, hunting, and just being outdoors. He also loved coming to support the family at any chance he could. Including birthday parties, holiday events, graduation parties, etc.

Kent was a loving son, grandson, brother, father, and uncle. He is survived by his parents, Michael and Shirley Liebig, his grandmother Stella Williams Raymond, his two brothers Timothy (Heather) and Brian (Sandy), his three children Hannah, Samuel, and Rachel Polk, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Preceded in death by grandparents Kenneth (Tiny) Williams and August and Martha Liebig.

Thank You to his caregiver Tina Butler, Davita Dialysis and the St. Helena Hospital