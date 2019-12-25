1949—2019
Son of Walter and Josephine — Was born in Napa on May 19, 1949. He passed away, peacefully, at his home on Nov. 7, from heart complications. He attended (and graduated from) St. John the Baptist, Silverado Jr., Napa Senior High, and Napa College respectively. An excellent athlete, he played and participated in organized sports all of his life: Including baseball, basketball, football and golf. And was a member of the Napa High, 1967 Ca State Champions Golf Team.
K.C. was also a veteran; and while serving in Vietnam he received a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star, and an Army Commendation Medal—before being honorably discharged in 1975.
You have free articles remaining.
Upon his return, he went to work for Bob Swan at Napa’s Municipal Golf Course, serving there as the assistant Pro for 10 years. He would eventually go to work for the Continental Baking Co.; retiring from there after 32 years.
KC was an honest and loyal individual who was very well liked by all who knew him; and his many friendships, tended to be “lifelong-ones”.
There will be a “Celebration of Life” held for him at the Napa Elks Club, where he was a member, on Friday January 17, at 3:00. He is survived by his son Ryan and grandson Landon.