1954-2019
Kim Robert Blackseth was born on February 9, 1954, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. His family moved to the West Coast where he attended Fremont High School and Sonoma State College (now Sonoma State University). Kim married his bride of 41 years, Tammy Borges, in Oakland, CA. Their daughter Emily was born in Oakland in 1978. They eventually moved back to Tammy’s hometown of Napa where they lived until his death on November 22, 2019.
Kim loved fast things. As a young man, Kim was an avid and accomplished professional dirt bike racer, earning sponsorship from KTM. A devastating racing accident left him a quadriplegic for the remainder of his life. Even after the accident, Kim pursued his passion for speed. He took up rally racing, autocross, and amazingly enough, flying. He earned his private pilot’s license after soloing in his own 1947 Ercoupe (not a light-sport).
Beyond his adventurous spirit and love of fast things, Kim will be remembered for his kindness, his compassion, generosity, and service to others. His professional career focused on serving others with disabilities. He was the CEO of a successful business, Kim R. Blackseth, Interests, Inc. and worked as a Civil Rights Consultant, before and after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). It was his pleasure to assist other disabled service agencies, including the Marin Center for Independent Living, The Miami Project and more.
You have free articles remaining.
Kim was also active politically, serving on the Marin Planning Commission, the State Building Standards Commission, the Board of Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors, the City of Napa Disability Access Board of Appeals and more.
He had a keen intellect and enthusiasm for numerous hobbies: model shipbuilding, lathe projects, collecting Netsuke, sailing, drawing, reading, history, and even investigated bee -keeping. Kim loved to learn.
Kim’s life and his indomitable spirit inspired all who knew him and left an immeasurable imprint on his family, his large circle of friends, and his community.
The family would like to thank Collabria Hospice. A memorial service in his honor will be held Jan. 11, 1 p. m. at First Christian Church in Napa with a reception to follow at the Blackseth Home, 1 Reno Ct., Napa. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Canine Companions for Independence or any Spinal Cord Injury Research organization.