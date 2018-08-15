Kirk Anthony Griess, affectionately known as “Hollywood”, passed away on August 10, 2018 in the line of duty. He was born on July 31, 1972 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minnesota to Sheldon and Helen Griess. Growing up Kirk enjoyed ice skating and building snow forts with his sisters Keli, Kari, and Kaye. His love for hockey started in grade school while living in Detroit Lakes.
After graduating in 1990 from Wahpeton High School in North Dakota, Kirk started his life of service at age 18 enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served alongside his Marine brothers for four years including a deployment to Japan. Kirk earned the rank of Corporal before his discharge in 1994.
It was while stationed in Mare Island in Vallejo CA in 1991 that Kirk met the love of his life, Keri. They married on May 5, 1992. Kirk and Keri started their family in Napa CA. Kirk was a wonderful hands on father from the moment each of his children were born.
Kirk entered the CHP Academy on January 25, 1999. As a member of Cadet Training Class 1-99 he began his 19 years of service with the California Highway Patrol. After graduation he went to the Oakland area where he earned the nickname Hollywood. After a transfer to Contra Costa in 2001 Kirk landed in Solano in 2002. He entered motor school the same year. Kirk loved riding his bike and spent 16 years doing so in Solano.
Kirk was an incredible man. As a husband, father, son, friend, coworker, coach, mentor- he crushed every goal he set out to do. His extraordinary kind demeanor and his infectious smile made him easy to approach and talk with. He had a heart for service and it showed in the returned love his community has for him. Everyone enjoyed his easygoing nature and his knack for always looking for the positive in others.
Everything Kirk did he did for his family. He worked hard so they could enjoy life and make memories. In their travels they visited 43 states in our wonderful United States of America and loved all things Disney.
Kirk is survived by his wife of 26 years, Keri, daughters Kadi, 25, and Kaci, 21, son Kole, 14, parents Sheldon and Helen Griess, sisters Keli (Rick), Kari (Ryan), Kaye (Steven), in laws Ronald and Janice Allgower, sisters in law Kimberli (Shane), Kristin (Daniel), brother in law Scott (Amy) and a host of extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by brother-in-law Robert Krensing III.
Kirk will be missed by his family, friends, and the entire CHP family.
There will be a funeral service for Kirk on Friday, August 17th at 11:00 A.M. at The Father’s House Church 4800 Horse Creek Drive in Vacaville.
Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233 www.vacahillschapel.com