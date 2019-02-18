1934—2019
KOULA PARRAS VOUCHILAS passed away on February 13, 2019, Koula’s last days were spent surrounded by her loving family. Born June 17th in Greece, Koula moved to the United States in 1948. Her passions were gardening, greek dancing, cooking and all of her grandchildren. Previous to her illness, Koula was active with the Greek Orthodox Church.
Koula is survived by her husband of 65 years George, son Leonidas, daughters Alex Joralemon, Voula, and Christina Lanzaro; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A funeral is scheduled for Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 1pm at Tulocay Funeral Home. All are welcome to attend.