1948—2020

Kristin Mary Traylor died at home in Vallejo on Sunday, June 21. Kristin was born July 5, 1948 in Nevada City and was baptized as a baby. She was the eldest of six children born to Rosemary and Barry Gill, who were both public school teachers in Napa.

Kristin attended Dominican High School in San Rafael, and earned a B.A. in psychology from UC Santa Cruz. She later earned a multiple subject teaching credential from Sonoma State University.

As a child, Kristin’s dreams were to become a mother and a teacher. Both dreams came true. She had three children with her husband, Prentest Traylor. She also taught elementary school in Vallejo for nearly 20 years and retired in 2009. Prior to that, she worked as a psychiatric technician at Napa State Hospital.

In retirement, she remained active in her church, First United Methodist Church in Vallejo, the Vallejo Piecemakers quilting group, and the Citizens’ Climate Lobby. She enjoyed singing in her church’s choir, listening to gospel music, walking along the waterfront with friends, teaching singing in the local elementary schools, reading, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.