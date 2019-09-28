1970 – 2019
Laine K. Lyle was born on September 13, 1970 in Vallejo, CA. He passed away in Yountville, CA on September 22, 2019. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10 am followed by a funeral service at 11am both at Milton Carpenter Funeral Home, 569 N. First St. Dixon, CA 95620. A committal service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 9 am at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd. Dixon, CA 95620. Arrangements are under the care of Milton Carpenter Funeral Home. www.miltoncarpenter.com