1956—2019
Lance Mowrey was born to John Mowrey & Arden Rae Ichtertz Mowrey. Lance was very involved in Boy Scouts, attending jamborees and earning his Eagle Badge. He graduated from Vintage High and started working at Rite Aide in Napa where he truly enjoyed visiting people and making friends with his customers. He loved fishing in any body of water, his boat (the tin yachet) would navigate, often pulling it behind his VW, which was quite a sight. He was an avid gardener, as a Master Gardener, helping at his church’s garden had the most beautiful flowers around the outside of his home.
You have free articles remaining.
Lance died unexpectedly on August 8th, 2019.
He is predeceased by both his parents as well as a beloved step-father, James Murphy but leaves behind a sister, Diana Mowrey-Russell as well as numerous nieces and nephews.