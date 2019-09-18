Larissa Idelle Meacham, 42, a spirited and adventurous soul who loved her family immensely, passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer.
Larissa was born on September 27, 1976 in Napa, California. She grew up in Napa and in the Orlando, Florida area, where she graduated high school.
Larissa is preceded in death by her mother Sheila Buchanan. Her spirit is carried on by her two daughters, Alisa Burris and Amber Burris and her beloved grandson Mason, from Middletown, her sister Andrea Hardin of Clearlake, brothers Billy Seal (Elsa) and Artimus Seal (Katie) of Napa, parents Steve and Nancy Meacham of Pope Valley, many relatives and dear friends.
Larissa had a crazy sense of humor, grinning constantly as a curly-haired child, adventurous as an adult. She loved motorcycle rides, she went mushing and tandem skydiving. She enjoyed snorkeling in Cozumel, visited a Jamaican family and parasailed at the Cayman Islands. She loved a thrill and a party. Larissa was very proud of the achievements of her daughters.
One of the most memorable, loving thanks that one was lucky enough to receive was a hug from Larissa. Her hugs were passionate and warm, she enveloped you with her body, an exchange of such good energy and one being, with her. Anyone blessed with a Larissa hug knows this was her most wonderful extension of herself.
Larissa will be interred at Tulocay Columbarium. A celebration of life will be held on September 28, 2019 from 11:00 until 5:00 at Middletown Community Church, 15833 Armstrong Street, Middletown. All friends and family are welcome.