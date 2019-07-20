1939—2019
Larry Allen Burkhalter, born May 17, 1939, grew up in Napa, CA and graduated Napa High School in 1957. He studied Marine Engineering at Cal Maritime, serving in the Navy during the Bay of Pigs invasion. He went on to study Business Administration at San Jose State University, earn an MBA at University of Hawaii, a Masters in International Law and a Masters in Business Administration.
Larry moved to Santiago, Chile in 1974 spending nearly half of his life there, working at the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean and teaching at the university.
Larry was preceded in death by parents Anna Lois and Arthur Burkhalter, brother Gene Burkhalter and sister Docia Dianne Geri.
He is survived by wife Isabel Margarita Silva Vilches and her two adoring daughters, as well as his loving nieces Jennifer (Geri) McGill and Anne Geri Butcher. He lived to be 80.