Larry D. McCart 82, died July 8 at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo. Larry was born in Vallejo on September 15, 1937 and moved to Napa in 1947. He is survived by his wife Wanda and his 4 children: Ted, John, Debbie and Linda.