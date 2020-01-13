1963—2020
Larry Earl Outlaw passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Larry was born on September 20, 1944 to Elbert and Helen Outlaw in Seattle, Washington and spent his early childhood in both Washington and the San Fernando Valley. Having spent so much time in Southern California he loved to surf, was a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers and later in life became an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants, 49ers, and Golden State Warriors.
Larry attended Sylmar High School, graduating in 1963, later attending Pierce College and California State Fullerton to study Cultural Anthropology. Following his studies, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in South Korea. When he returned home, he began his career with AT&T as a Lineman. After 30 years with AT&T, he retired with distinctions of excellence as a Business Analyst and Manager of Corporate Staff.
In his “retirement years”, with no prior experience, he went to work in the Napa Valley wine industry. He learned about the craft of winemaking with Niebaum Coppola, Diamond Oaks, Vine Cliff and Rutherford Hill Wineries. And due to his fun and hospitable personality and desire to continually learn, he excelled in his new career.
Larry loved technology, and would spend countless hours researching articles, references, and every available source of information when he found topics he was interested in or items he wanted to purchase. He had a true passion for reading, especially on his Kindle, and could finish a book in a day! He read the S.F. Chronicle each day front to back, back to front, in the following order: Sports, Front Page, Business and Politics. And on Sundays, he anxiously awaited involving his family in the weekend trivia questions…because he usually knew all of the answers.
Another passion was gourmet cooking. Larry would find recipes that appealed to him and would, of course, research and shop for all of the ingredients himself, even if it meant driving all over town to find the exact ingredient as featured in the recipe. Larry also enjoyed coffee, Peet’s of course, and his weekly coffee rituals with this coffee buddy, Bill.
Larry was a gentle soul and taught many by example. An incredibly loving and supportive spouse, an amazing father, and wonderful grandparent. A happy man, very approachable, a jokester, he brought smiles and laughter to so many. He nurtured and shaped these qualities throughout his life. His parents taught him the importance of living a loving and happy family life, and he instilled and shared those values with those who shared his world. He was a great provider and assured his family was always taken care of. Even in his final days, his main concern was that his family would be safe, and he made lists of what he felt was needed to make this happen, even for his beloved dog, Mojo. He often referred to Mojo as his “chick magnet,” and would cook and serve him finely shredded organic chicken. He would say “only the finest for my buddy”. So, it makes sense that his list instructing his family about the exact care and love needed for Mojo was one of the more important lists he made.
Larry is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 21 years, Carmen; two brothers Kenneth (Sandy) and Gary (Sally); his children Sean (Ginger), Felix, Catherine, Marissa (Manny) and Brian (Tracy); and his three granddaughters: Peyton, Sophia and Makenna. He is also survived by numerous extended relatives whom all loved him dearly.
Larry was predeceased by his parents, his brother Dick and sister-in-law Babe.
Services for Larry will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 17th, 2020 at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church, 3700 Lassen Street, Napa. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the Hall at St. Apollinaris. In keeping with family’s wishes, his mass and Celebration of Life will be private for family and close friends.
Contributions in Larry’s name can be made to the research department at UCSF for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.