Larry Jack Mustard

1947—2019
Larry J Mustard, 72, of Napa, passed away peacefully Sunday August 4, 2019 with family by his side after a long illness. Larry was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on April 3, 1947. He moved to Napa in 1977
Larry was a graduate of Vallejo High School. He married his sweetheart, Beverly Mustard, in May 1966. He worked as an officer for the California Highway Patrol in Oakland then transferred to the Napa Office where he retired in 2000. He enjoyed camping and fishing was an avid Forty-Niner fan and was a wonderful husband, patient father and loving grandfather.
He is survived by His Son Larry Curtis Mustard, daughter Christine Cunningham, daughter in law Cherie, grandsons Curtis Drake and Aidan and granddaughters Kenzie and Sadie.
A memorial is scheduled for September 7, 2019 at the Pelusi center from 12—3 p.m. in Kennedy Park.